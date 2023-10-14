Israel-Hamas War: Thousands of Palestinians flee from Northern Gaza after Israeli evacuation order. In Pics 12 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Livemint Israel-Hamas War: On Friday, thousands of Palestinians sought shelter in southern Gaza after Israel issued evacuation warnings in anticipation of a ground offensive against Hamas in response to the deadliest attack in Israel's history. 1/12A Palestinian child feeds a bird as he shelters with his family at a United Nations center after UNRWA said it relocated its central operations centre to the south of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS) 2/12Palestinian supporters face supporters of Israel during a protest in Times Square in New York on October 13, 2023. Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge Friday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (AFP) 3/12Mourners duck for cover upon hearing sirens warning of incoming rockets during the funeral of Tom Godo, killed during the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on the Kibbutz Kisuffim last week, in Kibbutz Naan near Tel Aviv on October 13, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 8. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (AFP) 4/12Kinneret Butterfield-Morrison (L) greets her children as she arrives back in Toronto on a Canadian government evacuation flight from Tel Aviv, at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, October 13, 2023. Canada, on October 11 dispatched two army aircraft to cope with a ‘surge in demand’ to fly about 700 Canadians home ‘in the coming days’, said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. More than 4,200 Canadian citizens are registered with Ottawa's consular services in Israel and another 470 in the Palestinian territories. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (AFP) 5/12Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot (REUTERS) 6/12Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) (AP) 7/12A woman lights candles in honor of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The sign reads: ‘Out of Words.’ (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP) 8/12'Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS) 9/12Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza to the south with their belongings stacked on their cars after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) (AP) 10/12Israeli Merkava tanks are positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 11, 2023. Israel appeared to be readying for a possible ground invasion of Gaza, but faces the threat of a multi-front war after also coming under rocket attack from militant groups in neighbouring Lebanon and Syria. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) (AFP) 11/12Families of staff of international organisations shelter at a United Nations center after UNRWA said it relocated its central operations centre to the south of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa (REUTERS) 12/12Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot (REUTERS)