Israel-Hamas War: ‘Advocating freedom for Arabs, either by chanting a song or waving a Palestinian flag, in the region may be a criminal offence’, said Suella Braverman in a letter to chief constables of England and Wales.

Braverman, in the letter to senior police officers, asserted that the cops should not refrain themselves from potential offences related to the promotion of the Hamas group, a proscribed organization.

“Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example, the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism," the letter read as quoted by The Guardian.

She stated that it is “not acceptable" to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestine symbols and if harassment is identified, Braverman told the police officials to take appropriate action against those people.

Braverman further clarified that decisions on arrests are an operational matter for the police, but urged them to use all powers to prevent disorder.

Reacting to Suella Braverman's letter, the human rights barrister Shami Chakrabarti said that police chief know their powers and duties, The Guardian reported.

Her letter came after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his solidarity with the Jewish community in Britain and said he would work to make sure they felt safe after the devastating attacks in Israel over the weekend.

"I also want to say a word to Jewish communities here at home: I am with you. And we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that you feel safe," said Sunak.

In Britain, the Jewish advisory body, the Community Security Trust (CST), said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had seen incidents of what it called "racist anti-Semitism against Jewish people" since Saturday.

Israel has been rocked by the attacks that started on Saturday when fighters from the Islamist group Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted dozens, the deadliest such incursion in decades, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!