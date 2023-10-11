Israel-Hamas War: UK warns ‘waving Palestinian flag or chanting songs’ may be a criminal offense
Israel-Hamas War: UK warns waving Palestinian flag may be a criminal offense. Police urged to take action against pro-Palestine symbols.
Israel-Hamas War: ‘Advocating freedom for Arabs, either by chanting a song or waving a Palestinian flag, in the region may be a criminal offence’, said Suella Braverman in a letter to chief constables of England and Wales.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message