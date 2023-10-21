Israel-Hamas war update: Indian embassy assures 'all possible assistance'

The officials of the Indian Embassy in Israel met a few community representatives and assured them of all possible assistance amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

As war raged in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, the Indian embassy in Israel met a few community representatives and assured them of all possible assistance.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and condoled the death of civilians at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

PM Modi reiterated India's "long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue".

Besides, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the international community must combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Under Operation Ajay, around 1,200 Indian nationals including 18 Nepali nationals have been brought back from Israel and more flights will be planned if the situation demands.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that the government is assessing the situation in Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Operation Ajay is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel amid war.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, the Indian embassy issued an advisory and requested the Indian citizens living in Israel to be cautious and to register their names in the Indian embassy.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.



Isarel-Hamas war latest updates: The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine, and water. Meanwhile, Israel urged its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan.

Israel has since vowed to destroy Hamas, and a bombing campaign launched in response has levelled entire city blocks in Gaza, so far killing 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

The war has taken more than 200 hostages and killed at least 1,400 people.

