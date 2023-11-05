comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Hamas war update: Israel cuts off internet, telecommunications services in Gaza Strip
Back Back

Israel-Hamas war update: Israel cuts off internet, telecommunications services in Gaza Strip

 Livemint

Israel-Hamas war: Israel, on Sunday, again cut the internet connections and telecommunications services in Gaza Strip. Soon after the blackout a massive bombardment was launched on Gaza

Israeli soldiers walk in a field on November 5, 2023, nearly a month after an attack on the Supernova music Festival by Hamas militants, near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Israeli soldiers walk in a field on November 5, 2023, nearly a month after an attack on the Supernova music Festival by Hamas militants, near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (AFP)

Israel has again cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night for the third time since the beginning of the Gaza war, reported AFP referring to telecoms firm Paltel's statement.

"We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers," Paltel said in a statement.

A few moments after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave. The power explosions due to bombardment were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, reported an AFP journalist present on the scene.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 11:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App