Israel-Hamas war update: Israel cuts off internet, telecommunications services in Gaza Strip
Israel-Hamas war: Israel, on Sunday, again cut the internet connections and telecommunications services in Gaza Strip. Soon after the blackout a massive bombardment was launched on Gaza
Israel has again cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night for the third time since the beginning of the Gaza war, reported AFP referring to telecoms firm Paltel's statement.
