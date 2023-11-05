Israel-Hamas war: Israel, on Sunday, again cut the internet connections and telecommunications services in Gaza Strip. Soon after the blackout a massive bombardment was launched on Gaza

Israel has again cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night for the third time since the beginning of the Gaza war, reported AFP referring to telecoms firm Paltel's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers," Paltel said in a statement.

A few moments after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave. The power explosions due to bombardment were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, reported an AFP journalist present on the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

