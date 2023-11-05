Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Hamas war update: Israel cuts off internet, telecommunications services in Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas war: Israel, on Sunday, again cut the internet connections and telecommunications services in Gaza Strip. Soon after the blackout a massive bombardment was launched on Gaza

Israeli soldiers walk in a field on November 5, 2023, nearly a month after an attack on the Supernova music Festival by Hamas militants, near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Israel has again cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night for the third time since the beginning of the Gaza war, reported AFP referring to telecoms firm Paltel's statement.

"We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers," Paltel said in a statement.

A few moments after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave. The power explosions due to bombardment were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, reported an AFP journalist present on the scene.

(More to come)

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 11:00 PM IST
