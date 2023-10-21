Israel-Hamas War Update: US, UK urge Israel to delay Gaza ground offensive

The US, and UK urge Israel to delay a potential ground offensive near the Gaza border.

While hundreds of tanks and armed soldiers await the green light from the political and military leadership for a potential 'ground offensive' near the Gaza border, the US and Europe are discreetly urging Israel to delay the operation, The Times of Israel reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing senior diplomatic sources, The Times of Israel reported that both governments acknowledge a high probability of a ground invasion by Israel. They are not advising against launching one altogether but rather suggesting a temporary delay to explore the potential success of additional diplomatic initiatives.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo on Friday and noted the need for aid to be allowed into Gaza and for Hamas and Israel to avoid civilian casualties in their conflict.

During the talks Sunak stressed the imperative of avoiding a wider regional conflict and preventing any further unnecessary loss of civilian life, his office said.

Meawhile, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza reopened on Saturday, allowing essential aid to reach Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following a violent incident involving Hamas two weeks ago.

Gaza's population of 2.3 million, with half displaced from their homes, is now rationing food and dealing with contaminated water. Hospitals are struggling with shortages of medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators due to a widespread power outage.

Despite Israel's repeated airstrikes in the region, Palestinian rocket attacks into Israel continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Egypt is convening an international conference on Saturday to address the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

The Cairo Peace Summit is expected to draw a distinguished roster of attendees, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, China's envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!