The United States on Saturday proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution that says Israel has a right to defend itself and demands Iran stop exporting arms to “militants and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region".

The draft, seen by Reuters, called for the protection of civilians including those who are trying to get to safety, notes that states must comply with international law when responding to "terrorist attacks", and urges the "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

However, it was not immediately clear if or when the United States planned to put the draft resolution to a vote. To pass, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France, or Britain.

The move by the United States comes after it vetoed a Brazilian-drafted text on Wednesday that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, to allow aid access to Gaza.

While hundreds of tanks and armed soldiers await the green light from the political and military leadership for a potential 'ground offensive' near the Gaza border, the US and Europe are discreetly urging Israel to delay the operation, The Times of Israel reported.

Citing senior diplomatic sources, The Times of Israel reported that both governments acknowledge a high probability of a ground invasion by Israel. They are not advising against launching one altogether but rather suggesting a temporary delay to explore the potential success of additional diplomatic initiatives.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo on Friday and noted the need for aid to be allowed into Gaza and for Hamas and Israel to avoid civilian casualties in their conflict.

During the talks Sunak stressed the imperative of avoiding a wider regional conflict and preventing any further unnecessary loss of civilian life, his office said.

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza reopened on Saturday, allowing essential aid to reach Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following a violent incident involving Hamas two weeks ago.

Gaza's population of 2.3 million, with half displaced from their homes, is now rationing food and dealing with contaminated water. Hospitals are struggling with shortages of medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators due to a widespread power outage.

(With Reuters inputs)

