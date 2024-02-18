Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN cease-fire resolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US, Israel's top ally, instead hopes to broker a cease-fire agreement and hostage release between Israel and Hamas, and envisions a wider resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Here are the latest developments: Hamas' demands "delusional" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Hamas' demands "delusional" and rejected US and international calls for a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

His Cabinet adopted a declaration Sunday saying Israel “categorically rejects international edicts on a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians" and opposes any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which it said would “grant a major prize to terror" after the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

Brazil's Lula accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel Sunday of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and compared its actions to Adolf Hitler's campaign to exterminate Jews.

Airstrike in Rafah An airstrike in Rafah overnight killed six people, including a woman and three children, and another strike killed five men in Khan Younis, the main target of the offensive in southern Gaza in recent weeks. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies arrive at a hospital in Rafah.

Qatar says negotiations over Gaza cease-fire ‘not positive’ Qatar’s foreign minister said negotiations aimed at securing an Israel-Hamas cease-fire and the release of hostages haven’t progressed as hoped, with issues such as how to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza still to be resolved.

Israel opposes 'unilateral' imposition of Palestinian state Israel on Sunday formalised its opposition to what it called the "unilateral recognition" of Palestinian statehood, and said any such agreement must be reached through direct negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought the "declaratory decision" to a vote in cabinet, which unanimously approved the measure, according to a statement.

Jaishankar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian counterpart al-Maliki External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki during which they exchanged views on the current situation in war-torn Gaza.

Jaishankar is in Germany to attend the prestigious Munich Security Conference, the world’s leading forum for debate on international security.



