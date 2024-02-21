Israel-Hamas War: US vetoes United Nations resolution on Gaza ceasefire for third time
Of the 15-member council, 13 voted in favour of the Algerian-drafted resolution, while Britain abstained. This marks the third US veto of a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
The United States exercised its veto power at the United Nations Security Council on February 20, blocking a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Reuters reported.
