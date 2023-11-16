Wall Street banker Kurush Mistry fired over viral video of him abusing a Jewish American | Watch
A Wall Street analyst, Kurush Mistry, was fired after an antisemitic incident in Manhattan. Mistry and his wife, Shailja Gupta, were filmed insulting a Jewish American and telling him to go back to Israel.
The US has reported scores of anti-Semitic incidents in recent weeks since the outbreak of the Isarel-Hamas war in Gaza. A Wall Street analyst was fired after he asked a Jewish American to go back to his country. The banker accused Israel of being an "apartheid state" committing "suicide", a New York Post report mentioned.
Yesterday, thousands of people attended a pro-Israel rally in Washington and condemned anti-Semitism in a riposte to weeks of largely pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Israel-Hamas War Day 42: IDF finds evidence Hamas hid weapons in Gaza hospital
Many were waving placards calling on the Palestinian militant group Hamas to free hostages taken during their surprise October 7 attack on Israel.
Signs included "Annihilate Hamas" and "From the river to the sea, we support democracy."
Israel uncovers alleged Hamas tunnel connected to Gaza's Rantisi Hospital
Less than two weeks ago, a major pro-Palestinian demonstration took place in Washington, with a large crowd marching up to the fence around the White House, protesting against President Joe Biden's staunch support for Israeli military policies.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.