The US has reported scores of anti-Semitic incidents in recent weeks since the outbreak of the Isarel-Hamas war in Gaza. A Wall Street analyst was fired after he asked a Jewish American to go back to his country. The banker accused Israel of being an "apartheid state" committing "suicide", a New York Post report mentioned.

The man has been identified as Kurush Mistry and was with his wife Shailja Gupta. She was heard saying Israelis "rapists" in the now-viral video. The couple abused a Jewish American in Manhattan, asked him to go back to Israel.

The man filming the video, taken at 68th Street and Riverside Boulevard in New York, asked the couple if they were proud of covering the posters of hostages by Hamas terrorists.

The woman snapped angrily and they both showed objectionable signs infront of the camera.

The man was then taping over the posters, which read: “Israel is an apartheid state and commits genocide."

“Go live in Israel … go back to your country!" he tells the person confronting them, who replies: “I’m an American. I’m an American Jew."

The man used to work at Freepoint Commodities, a Stamford, Ct.-based company. The company said that it was “aware of the recent antisemitic incident reported on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint.

Mistry was previously employed by Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Lehman Brothers.