Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday met Palestinian, Arab, and Black Muslim communities who gathered for prayer, while assuring that the Canadian government's government to them.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that the country will not stop advocating for civilians to be protected and for international law to be upheld.

"As members of the Palestinian, Arab, and Black Muslim communities gathered for prayer yesterday, I wanted them to know this: We know you're worried and hurting. We're here for you. We will not stop advocating for civilians to be protected and for international law to be upheld," Trudeau wrote.

Yesterday, Trudeau was booed during his visit to a Toronto mosque in response to the Israel-Hamas war, reported The Toronto Sun.

According to the report, on one side Liberal MPs in Canada are joining calls by Muslim groups for Canada to push for a ceasefire in the region. In contrast, major Canadian Jewish groups have demanded Trudeau to retract an earlier comment where he lent credence to the claim by Hamas that Israel was responsible for an attack on a hospital in Gaza City.

Apart from this, the federal New Democrats, who entered into a confidence-and-supply agreement with the minority Liberal government last year, also call for a ceasefire.

Citing a video post on X by a Global News reporter, showing some people gathered in the mosque are heard saying "shame" during Trudeau's visit on Friday, The Toronto Sun also noted that people urged a facilitator not to let the Canadian PM speak at the podium.

In the video, Trudeau can be seen addressing the dozens gathered, thanking them for allowing him to 'pray alongside you in this difficult time', the Daily reported.

The Toronto Sun added that the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Trudeau attended the International Muslims Organization of Toronto on Friday 'to show his support to those impacted in the Muslim community from the horrific events in the Middle East'.

Israel declared war against Hamas after the militant group killed 1,400 Israelis in a brazen attack on 7 October.

