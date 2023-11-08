Israel-Hamas war: 'We want to live…': Palestinian children in Gaza call out peace in a heartfelt video | Watch
Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian children in Gaza release a heartfelt video calling for peace and basic necessities amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Israel-Hamas war: With more than a month of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Palestinian children in Gaza have now released a heartfelt video calling for peace and their wants for basic necessities like food, medicine, education.
Over 10,300 Palestinians have died in Gaza after a month of nonstop shelling following the Hamas offensive, with two-thirds of them being women and children, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run region. It is estimated that around 2,300 people are buried as a result of strikes that destroyed whole city blocks.
Also Read: ‘A war we must fight,’ says Israeli military army as Israel-Hamas war reaches one-month mark
There have been increasing international calls for a ceasefire or "pause" in fighting. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday there will be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas unless hostages seized by the Palestinian militants are freed.
The UN has expressed concerns and said that Gaza is "becoming a graveyard for children", CNN reported.
Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi seeks India to 'use all its capacities' to end Israeli Actions in Gaza
While speaking to reporters in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity." He added that the need for a ceasefire is becoming “more urgent with every passing hour," as reported by ANI.
"The parties to the conflict--and, indeed, the international community--face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said. The UN Secretary-General's comments come four weeks after Israel declared war on Hamas, following the terrorist organisation's October 7 attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel and saw about 240 others kidnapped. The UN chief also informed that 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have also been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago.
The Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 when fighters from the Islamist group burst out of the Gaza Strip and into southern Israel. According to Israel, Hamas militants killed some 1,400 people -- mostly civilians -- and seized more than 240 hostages, in the worst attack on the nation since its founding in 1948.
(With inputs from ANI, AFP, Reuters)
