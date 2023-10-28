Amid Israel-Hamas war, Palestinian PM says Netanyahu wants to annex West Bank | Here's what's happening
As the violence in Gaza and Israel rages on, the situation in West Bank also remains grim. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids since the war's start three weeks ago, reports said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "strategy has been designed to fully and totally isolate Gaza and to gradually and incrementally annex the West Bank," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera on Friday.
Besides, Gaza and West Bank, East Jerusalem is also a bone of contention between Palestine and Israel. Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which includes sites sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians, to be the capital of their state. Israel says Jerusalem should remain its "indivisible and eternal" capital.
