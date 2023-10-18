Israel-Hamas War: Who bombed the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza that killed 500? Israel and Islamic Jihad engage in blame game
Hundreds killed in explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City; blame game between Israeli and Palestinian authorities.
Israeli and Palestinian authorities each pointed fingers at the other as they sought to assign blame for the incident, the spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has reported that hundreds of individuals lost their lives in an explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.