Israel-Hamas war: Why is Egypt resistant to an influx of Palestinians refugees?
Egypt's President Sisi has reiterated his rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians to Sinai, as it would mark the end of the Palestinian cause and the dream of an independent state.
Israel-Hamas war: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Egypt has been caught in the crossfire of humanitarian steps and looking at the far future, attempting to avoid a situation like Lebanon and Jordan, when it comes to allowing an influx of Palestinians in the Senai Peninsula.
