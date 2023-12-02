Israel-Hamas war 'will be long’: Israel says war in Gaza not 'bound by time'
The remarks from the official comes as Israel forces continues to bombard Hamas targets in Gaza after the truce deal collapsed on Friday
Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Saturday that the Israel war against the targets in Hamas is not bound by time and is expected to be long. The remarks from the official comes as Israel forces continues to bombard Hamas targets in Gaza after the truce deal collapsed on Friday. At least 200 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed after the Israeli airstrikes resumed over the region on Friday morning.