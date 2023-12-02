Israel-Hamas war 'will be long’: Israel says war in Gaza not 'bound by time'

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Saturday that the Israel war against the targets in Hamas is not bound by time and is expected to be long. The remarks from the official comes as Israel forces continues to bombard Hamas targets in Gaza after the truce deal collapsed on Friday. At least 200 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed after the Israeli airstrikes resumed over the region on Friday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some action was also witnessed across the border of Lebanon as the Israeli forces engaged with Hezbollah militants. The Israeli military stated that it conducted air force and artillery operations targeting Hezbollah locations in Lebanon. This action was taken in response to rockets being launched at several Israeli outposts in close proximity to the border.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

