Political scientist and founder of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer cautioned that the ongoing war has the potential to escalate into a broader and significantly more destructive Middle East conflict should Iran become directly embroiled in the situation, NDTV reported.

"It is quite possible that Hezbollah which is much more militarily capable and supported by Iran could get directly involved in the fighting," he told NDTV.

Bremmer said that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza is at risk of further deterioration as additional fronts open up.

“A ground war is going to happen. It is a bad idea for many reasons. It will kill enormous number of Palestinian civilians, it will be done in short order or without aid for the Palestinians to evacuate. It will lead to backlash around the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Leaders and high-ranking officials from both the Middle East and Europe will convene in Cairo on Saturday with the primary objective of ensuring the unhindered flow of aid supplies into Gaza and averting the expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict into a broader regional confrontation.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed that it carried out missile strikes on multiple locations within Israel, as stated by the militant group through its Al Manar TV.

In response, the Israeli military confirmed approximately 20 missile launches into Israel from Lebanon and the firing of several anti-tank missiles at military posts along the border. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and Israel responded with artillery fire.

The United States has deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent, specifically aimed at Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, both of which are allies of Hamas. Additionally, France has issued a direct warning to Hezbollah, advising them against getting involved.

On Friday, Israel issued an evacuation order for the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, affecting approximately 25,000 residents. This directive followed an incident in which debris from a rocket that had been intercepted fell onto a school playground in the town on Wednesday, as reported by resident Lianne Abutbul to AFP.

In response to Hamas's October 7th attack, Israel has initiated a continuous barrage of the Gaza Strip, prompting the call-up of an unprecedented 360,000 reservists. Regrettably, the assault has led to a significant loss of life, with an estimated 1,400 casualties, primarily civilians.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, a minimum of 4,137 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, have lost their lives, and 13,000 have sustained injuries in Gaza. The United Nations has reported that over one million people have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing conflict.

