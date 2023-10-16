Israel-Hamas War: World leaders change tune on Palestine as death toll rises in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war news: As a huge humanitarian crisis looms in the region, world leaders are reconsidering their positions and even Israel's strongest ally United States (US) is asking the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government to be cautious
Israel-Hamas War: The world is closely following the developments in the middle east where Israel is preparing to launch a ground offensive against Hamas targets in Gaza. As a huge humanitarian crisis looms in the region, world leaders are reconsidering their positions and even Israel's strongest ally United States (US) is asking the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government to be cautious.