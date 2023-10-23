Israel-Hamas War: Writer Shaun King says he got hostages Judith and Natalie freed, family disputes claim

Israel-Hamas War: The claims made by American writer Shaun King that he felicitated the release of two Americans -- Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie – from Hamas’ custody in Gaza have been rejected by the hostages’ family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Judith’s family has also denied having any links with King.

Judith and Natalie were received by the Israeli military after their release from Hamas' custody on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, King had claimed that he felicitated the release of Judith and Natalie. He also thanked the Qatari government for its help in the safe release of the hostages.

“Hamas has just freed the teenager Natalie Raanan and her mother. I’m grateful. As I said last week, Natalie and her family have been supporters of mine and protested police violence in America alongside us. I am also thankful for the Qatari government for helping to negotiate this. Dozens of us worked frantically behind the scenes to help make this possible. I spoke to Natalie’s family this afternoon and they are anxiously awaiting more updates," King wrote.

Rejecting King's claims, Judith's family said: "First and foremost, we make it clear that he is lying! Our family does not and did not have anything to do with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Not to him and not to anything he claims to represent."

“Natalie told us that this morning it was the first time in her life that she came across Shaun King's name and his posts, after she finally got a phone call after two horrific weeks in captivity in Gaza, and was looking for what was written about her while she was away," added the family.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Hamas had said.

About 200 people who were abducted from Southern Israel on October 7 during an attack by Hamas, are yet to be released.

