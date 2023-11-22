In response to widespread criticism for endorsing an antisemitic post on the social media platform X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken the step of allocating the revenue generated from advertising and subscriptions linked to the Gaza war to Israeli hospitals and the Red Cross in Gaza, as reported by CBS News.

It comes after Musk's support for the anti-Semitic tweet received condemnation from a wide spectrum of opponents and organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that aims to prevent anti-Jewish prejudice.

The billionaire had earlier responded to a post on X claiming that Jews “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."

He had said, “You have said the actual truth."

Amid the row over endorsing 'anti-semitic' post on X, the platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that social media platform X will file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against the media watchdog 'Media Matters' alleging that it "completely misrepresented the real user experience" and “undermined free speech".

However, Musk had refuted what he describes as "bogus" media reports accusing him of anti-Semitism.

The Tesla CEO said that the X platform works to "protect the right to free speech" and for that one must "see or hear" things that are considered "objectionable" and one must make up their own minds about “what to read, watch, or listen to".

Elon Musk's contentious remarks surfaced during a period of increased Islamophobia and antisemitism in the United States amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. Subsequent to the backlash, both Musk and the company released statements addressing the fallout.

Yaccarino emphasized the platform's commitment to combatting antisemitism and discrimination, while Musk outlined a stringent policy against promoting genocide on the platform.

