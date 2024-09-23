Israel-Hezbollah war: 100 killed, more than 400 injured as Tel Aviv strikes 300 targets in Lebanon

At least a 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured on Monday as Israel struck 300 targets in neighbouring Lebanon. The intense barrage of airstrikes came hours after Tel Aviv urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the militant group.
