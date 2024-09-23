Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Hezbollah war: 100 killed, more than 400 injured as Tel Aviv strikes 300 targets in Lebanon

Livemint

Israel's military launched airstrikes on 300 targets in Lebanon, marking the deadliest week since October. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 100 deaths and 400 injuries, while Hezbollah retaliated with rocket fire. Tensions escalate amid fears of all-out war as both sides continue strikes.

At least a 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured on Monday as Israel struck 300 targets in neighbouring Lebanon. The intense barrage of airstrikes came hours after Tel Aviv urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes" against the militant group.

