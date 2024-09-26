Israel-Hezbollah war: France proposes 21-day Lebanon ‘sustainable’ ceasefire in UN push with US

France on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in a UN diplomatic push with the United States as the death toll mounted from strikes by Israel against Hezbollah.

Shortly after talks at the United Nations between Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, France outlined the proposal at an emergency Security Council session.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the two Western powers were proposing a truce of 21 days “to allow for negotiations and a more sustainable ceasefire.”

"There has been important progress in the past few hours," Barrot said.

"We've been working since the start of the week in New York on a diplomatic solution with our American friends in particular."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and warned, "Hell is breaking loose."

Israel said it welcomed diplomacy on Lebanon but did not commit to a ceasefire, vowing to pursue its goal of degrading Hezbollah.

"We are grateful for all those who are making a sincere effort with diplomacy to avoid escalation, to avoid a full war," Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters before entering the session.

But he added: "We will use all means at our disposal, in accordance with international law, to achieve our aims."

The violence comes after the failure to reach a ceasefire in Gaza where Israel for nearly a year has been seeking to wipe out another Iranian ally, Hamas, which carried out the deadliest attack ever on Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran, which in recent weeks has held back on retaliatory strikes on Israel after attacks targeting Iranian interests, may no longer be restrained.

"The region is on the brink of a full-scale catastrophe. If unchecked, the world will face catastrophic consequences," he told reporters.

Hezbollah holds powerful influence within long-turbulent Lebanon. The country's foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, asked by reporters if a ceasefire was possible, said: "Hopefully yes."

- 'Acute' risk of escalation -

Israel went ahead with the offensive in Lebanon despite repeated appeals by the United States to avoid a wider war.

"Risk of escalation in the region is acute," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has made 10 trips to the Middle East since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

"The best answer is diplomacy, and our coordinated efforts are vital to preventing further escalation and to paving the path to greater peace and stability," Blinken said as he met Gulf Arab counterparts at a New York hotel.

Israel and Hezbollah had been skirmishing since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, but at a lower level.

Last week pagers and other handheld communications devices of Hezbollah exploded in an operation widely attributed to Israel.

Hundreds have died and thousands have been displaced since Israel launched its strikes, with the Lebanese health ministry saying that another 72 people died on Wednesday.

Diplomats said that the United States was no longer directly linking its struggling push for a Gaza ceasefire with Lebanon efforts.

US officials said their main goal was to avoid a wider conflict.

"An all-out war is possible," Biden said on ABC's chat show "The View."

"What I think is, also, the opportunity is still in play to have a settlement that could fundamentally change the whole region," Biden said.

Robert Wood, the deputy US ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council he was concerned by deaths in Lebanon.

Also Read: The vast Hezbollah arsenal awaiting Israel in Lebanon

But he also pinned blame on Hezbollah, accusing it of violating Security Council resolutions through its alliance with Hamas since October 7.

"Nobody wants to see a repeat of the full-blown war that occurred in 2006," Wood said.