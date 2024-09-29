Israel-Hezbollah war: From Hassan Nasrallah to Ibrahim Aqil — a look at leaders, key people eliminated in airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes have significantly weakened Hezbollah, killing key officials including Hassan Nasrallah and at least a dozen members this year. The ongoing Gaza conflict has also claimed prominent Hamas leaders and Iranian military figures — spurring concern about major a regional escalation.

Anwesha Mitra
Published29 Sep 2024, 10:11 PM IST
People carry a mock coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad
People carry a mock coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon decimated Hezbollah ranks this week — killing a slew of top officials including group chief Hassan Nasrallah. At least a dozen key members of the militant group have died this year amid increasing hostilities and the ongoing Gaza war. Several major Hamas leaders including group chief Ismail Haniyeh have also been killed since war broke out on October 7 last year.

A prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was also killed in the Israeli airstrike that killed Nasrallah on Friday. The death of General Abbas Nilforushan marks the latest casualty suffered by Iran as the nearly yearlong Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip teeters on the edge of becoming a regional conflict.

How has Hezbollah fared?
The Lebanon-based militant group has so far confirmed the death of at least seven high-ranking officials in the past few days — including group chief Hassan Nasrallah. Many of the casualties were founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades. Israel claims to have eliminated several key members including senior commander Ali Karaki who was the head of the southern front and high-ranking official Nabil Kaouk.

Earlier casualties include Hezbollah operations commander and Jihad Council member Ibrahim Aqil who was killed on September 20 and Fuad Shukr — identified by the Israeli military as the right hand man of Nasrallah — on July 30. Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi was killed in yet another airstrike on September 24 while his colleague Ahmed Wahbi died alongside Aqil. Senior Hezbollah field commander Taleb Abdallah became an early casualty of the Israel-Lebanon clashes when Tel Aviv hit a command and control centre on June 12. Israel had also claimed responsibility for the death of Muhammed Nasser — on July 3.

 

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 10:11 PM IST
Israel-Hezbollah war: From Hassan Nasrallah to Ibrahim Aqil — a look at leaders, key people eliminated in airstrikes

