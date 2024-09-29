Israeli airstrikes have significantly weakened Hezbollah, killing key officials including Hassan Nasrallah and at least a dozen members this year. The ongoing Gaza conflict has also claimed prominent Hamas leaders and Iranian military figures — spurring concern about major a regional escalation.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon decimated Hezbollah ranks this week — killing a slew of top officials including group chief Hassan Nasrallah. At least a dozen key members of the militant group have died this year amid increasing hostilities and the ongoing Gaza war. Several major Hamas leaders including group chief Ismail Haniyeh have also been killed since war broke out on October 7 last year.

A prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was also killed in the Israeli airstrike that killed Nasrallah on Friday. The death of General Abbas Nilforushan marks the latest casualty suffered by Iran as the nearly yearlong Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip teeters on the edge of becoming a regional conflict.

How has Hezbollah fared?The Lebanon-based militant group has so far confirmed the death of at least seven high-ranking officials in the past few days — including group chief Hassan Nasrallah. Many of the casualties were founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades. Israel claims to have eliminated several key members including senior commander Ali Karaki who was the head of the southern front and high-ranking official Nabil Kaouk.