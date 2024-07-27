Israeli airstrike hit school in central Gaza, killing at least 30

At least 30 Palestinians were killed, while several were injured when an Israeli air strike hit a school in Deir al Balah in central Gaza on Saturday. The Israeli military claimed that it had struck a Hamas command centre embedded in the Khadija school.

The reports, quoting the Gaza health ministry and the Hamas-run government media, said over 100 others were injured in the Israeli air strike.

The Israeli military has said it had targeted a "Hamas command and control centre inside the Khadija school compound in central Gaza".

The Hamas terrorists used the compound to develop and store large quantities of weapons and as a hiding place to plan attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Israeli military.

Earlier today, Israel's military asked the civilians to evacuate a part of a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza ahead of the planned strike on Khan Younis.