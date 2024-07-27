Israeli airstrike hit school in central Gaza, killing at least 30

At least 30 Palestinians were killed, while several were injured when an Israeli air strike hit a school in Deir al Balah in central Gaza on Saturday. The Israeli military claimed that it had struck a Hamas command centre embedded in the Khadija school.

At least 30 Palestinians were killed, while several were injured when an Israeli air strike hit a school in Deir al Balah in central Gaza on Saturday. The Israeli military claimed that it had struck a Hamas command centre embedded in the Khadija school. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reports, quoting the Gaza health ministry and the Hamas-run government media, said over 100 others were injured in the Israeli air strike.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Israeli military has said it had targeted a "Hamas command and control centre inside the Khadija school compound in central Gaza". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hamas terrorists used the compound to develop and store large quantities of weapons and as a hiding place to plan attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Israeli military.

Earlier today, Israel's military asked the civilians to evacuate a part of a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza ahead of the planned strike on Khan Younis.

(A developing story, please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!