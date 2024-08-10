Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school-turned-shelter, over 60 dead

  • Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, killing over 60 and wounding 47. The Israeli military claimed it targeted a Hamas command center.

AP
Updated10 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Israel Hamas war: A view of the Gaza skyline from southern Israel, near the border with Gaza is shown on June 15, 2024. (AP Photo)
Israel Hamas war: A view of the Gaza skyline from southern Israel, near the border with Gaza is shown on June 15, 2024. (AP Photo)

Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter Saturday in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people.

The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It didn’t provide evidence.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
