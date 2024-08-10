Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school-turned-shelter, over 60 dead

Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter Saturday in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It didn't provide evidence.

