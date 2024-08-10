Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school-turned-shelter, over 60 dead

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school-turned-shelter, over 60 dead

AP

  • Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, killing over 60 and wounding 47. The Israeli military claimed it targeted a Hamas command center.

Israel Hamas war: A view of the Gaza skyline from southern Israel, near the border with Gaza is shown on June 15, 2024. (AP Photo)

Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter Saturday in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people.

The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It didn’t provide evidence.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.