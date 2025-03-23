Israeli airstrike kills Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel; Defence Min says ‘will maintain presence in Gaza’ - top updates

An Israeli airstrike killed Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel in Khan Younis, Gaza. Israeli Defence Minister Katz warned of a permanent presence in Gaza unless hostages are released, following a collapse of the ceasefire and renewed military actions in the region.

Updated23 Mar 2025, 06:03 AM IST
Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardaweel in Khan Younis(AP)

An Israeli airstrike has killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, Hamas and Palestinian media reported in the early hours of Sunday.

It said “the airstrike killed Bardaweel, who is a member of the group's political office, and also killed his wife.”

Here's look at the top updates

  • Israel resumed significant strikes on Gaza on Tuesday, blaming Hamas, abandoning a ceasefire agreement that began on January 19 and ending almost two months of claim.
  • This comes only a day after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas, as reported by CNN, that Israel will maintain a permanent presence in parts of Gaza unless the hostages in Gaza are released.
  • Katz also instructed the Israeli military "to seize additional areas in Gaza, while evacuating the population, and to expand the security zones around Gaza in order to protect Israeli communities and IDF soldiers through permanent maintenance of the territory by Israel."

  • "The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel," he added, CNN reported.
  • The fragile ceasefire crumbled on Tuesday as Israel launched strikes on Gaza, ending two months of relative calm during which dozens of hostages were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas' de facto government head Essam Addalees and internal security chief Mahmoud Abu Watfa were among those killed by Israeli strikes on Tuesday, in addition to several other officials.

  • Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the main aim of the war is to destroy Hamas as a military and governing entity. He has said the aim of the new campaign is to force the group to give up remaining hostages.
  • Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials said at least 400 people, more than half of them women and children, were killed on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:23 Mar 2025, 06:03 AM IST
