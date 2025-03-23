Israeli airstrike kills Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel; Defence Min says ‘will maintain presence in Gaza’ - top updates

An Israeli airstrike has killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, Hamas and Palestinian media reported in the early hours of Sunday.
It said “the airstrike killed Bardaweel, who is a member of the group's political office, and also killed his wife.”
- Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the main aim of the war is to destroy Hamas as a military and governing entity. He has said the aim of the new campaign is to force the group to give up remaining hostages.
- Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials said at least 400 people, more than half of them women and children, were killed on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies)