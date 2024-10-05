Israeli airstrike kills slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s potential successor

Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine is presumed dead following Israeli strikes targeting the group's intelligence headquarters in Beirut. Reports suggest he was killed during an IDF attack, while Iranian commander Esmail Ghaani was injured. Safieddine has been unreachable since the strikes on Friday.

Livemint
Published5 Oct 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Rubble is scattered at the site of an Israeli overnight airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Ablah
Rubble is scattered at the site of an Israeli overnight airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Ablah(AFP)

Senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine — the seeming successor of slain group chief Hassan Nasrallah — is presumed dead after a barrage of Israeli strikes. The development came hours after Tel Aviv targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut in a bid to eliminate Safieddine.

According to a report by Saudi Arabian news outlet Al Hadath, he was killed overnight between Friday and Saturday during an IDF strike in Dahieh. Senior Iranian commander Esmail Ghaani is also believed to have been injured during the same attack.

A Reuters update quoting Lebanese security sources add that Safieddine has been “unreachable” since Israeli strikes on Friday.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Israel airstrikes Lebanon, thousands flee to Syria | 10 points

Israeli officials have not officially confirmed the death of Safieddine and maintained that its military was still assessing the situation. The IDF has earlier reported yhe death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi — the Hezbollah communications network head.

The developments come less than a week after the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and several key members of the group as well as an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general. 

Hezbollah has not named an official successor.

Also Read | Meet Hashem Safieddine, successor of dead Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

The air attack on Beirut was part of a wider assault that has driven more than 1.2 million people from their homes in recent days. The Lebanese government has accused Israel of targeting civilians — pointing to the dozens of women and children among the casualties.

Officials say more than 2,000 peopthein Lebanon have been killed over the past year — most in the past two weeks. It has not broken down the overall figure between civilians and Hezbollah fighters. A separate update shared by Israeli forces on Friday afternoon indicated that it had struck more than 2,000 sites and killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters.

Israel also expanded its conflict in Lebanon on Saturday with its first strike in the northern city of Tripoli.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsraeli airstrike kills slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s potential successor

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.