Lebanon news: 29 killed in Israel’s airstrikes on Beirut, dozens more dead in others areas | All you need to know

Lebanon news: Israel has killed 29 in Beirut and at least dozens more in a series of airstrikes across Lebanon, in what the military claims are attacks on Hezbollah centres situated in civilian areas, ANI reported.

The deaths include the toll increase from the flattening of a residential complex in Beirut's dense Basta area. The Lebanese Ministry of Health has revised its death toll to 29 from 20, and said rescue teams continued working late into the weekend to recover dead and injured. At last count, the ministry said were injured in the incident, which saw an eight-storey residential building shot down to rubble at 4 am on November 23.

Besides the capital city, Israel also struck Shmistar in the Baalbek-Hermel region in eastern Lebanon, killing at least 13 people, including four children, and wounding another 13. The neighbouring towns also saw airstrikes that killed 11 people and injured 32, as per the report.

Another five were killed and 19 injured in Israeli bombardment of the port city of Tyre, it added.

What Israel's Military Says… According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the air force attacked 12 Hezbollah command centers in Dahieh, Beirut. These 12 centres allegedly included a Hezbollah's Intelligence Unit, coast-to-sea missile unit, and Unit 4400 — responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran through Syria into Lebanon.

“These command centers were used to plan, command, and execute terrorist attacks against Israel and monitor terrorist activity against IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said in its statement.