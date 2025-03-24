Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas militants; EU foreign policy chief warns, ‘killing must stop’ | 10 points

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday hit a hospital in Gaza, killing five people, including a Hamas political leader, according to Palestinian medics and Hamas.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. As reported by Reuters, the attack targeted the surgery department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted a key figure in Hamas, following extensive intelligence and the use of precise munitions to minimize damage at the site. The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called on Sunday for an end to the renewed fighting in Gaza during a visit to Egypt, before heading to Israel and the Palestinian territories to advocate for the resumption of a Gaza truce.

2. “We strongly oppose Israel's resumption of hostilities, which caused appalling loss of life in Gaza. The killing must stop. In a new war, both sides lose,” Kallas stated during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo, AFP reported. After two months of relative calm in the war, Gazans have again been fleeing for their lives after Israel effectively abandoned a ceasefire, launching a new all-out air and ground campaign on Tuesday against Hamas.

3. Explosions echoed throughout the north, central and southern Gaza Strip early on Sunday, as Israeli planes hit targets in those areas in what witnesses said was an escalation of the attacks that began earlier in the week. Signalling it could escalate its actions further, the Israeli military said on Sunday one of its divisions that had operated in Lebanon, where Israel fought Hamas' Iranian-backed ally Hezbollah, was preparing for possible action in Gaza.

4. It distributed a video of tanks unloaded in a field and a caption that read: “Preparations of the 36th Division for Operations in the Gaza Strip.” At least 45 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah and Khan Younis so far on Sunday, health authorities said. Palestinian officials on Sunday put the death toll from nearly 18 months of conflict at over 50,000.

5. The Israeli military said it does its best to reduce harm to civilians and questioned the death toll provided by health authorities in the Hamas-run territory. Most of the dead in Gaza have been civilians, according to health officials. Israel says they include around 20,000 fighters. Hamas does not disclose casualty figures.

6. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war aims to destroy Hamas as a military and governing entity. The new campaign aims to force the group to give up remaining hostages, he said on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Netanyahu to “emphasise US support for Israel,” a State Department spokesperson said. They discussed Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, efforts to bring hostages home and US strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, the spokesperson added.

7. Dozens of families quit their homes in Tel Al-Sultan heading northward to Khan Younis, some on foot, while others carried their belongings and children on donkey carts and rickshaws. "When the ceasefire began, we returned to put up tents next to the ruins of our homes, dreaming that soon our homes would be rebuilt," said Abu Khaled, a Rafah resident.

8. “Now we are fleeing under fire for maybe the 10th time, when will we ever rest? When will there ever be peace in this city?” he told Reuters via a chat app. The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reported that 50,000 residents in Rafah remain trapped after an Israeli army raid, with both civilians and rescue teams at risk.

9. The situation has heightened concerns among Palestinian and international officials about a potential hunger crisis in Gaza, Reuters reported. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), emphasized, “Every day without food inches Gaza closer to an acute hunger crisis. Banning aid is a collective punishment on Gaza: the vast majority of its population are children, women & ordinary men.”

10. On March 2, Israel blocked the entry of goods into Gaza. Ophir Falk, Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser, accused Hamas of diverting aid for its own purposes, a claim that Hamas has denied.

