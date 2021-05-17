Israeli airstrikes displace thousands of Palestinians in Gaza
- UN calls on Israel and Hamas to immediately allow humanitarian groups to bring aid into Gaza
It was 3 a.m. when the Al-Massri family made a split-second decision to flee their home in the Gaza border town of Beit Hanoun, running out of their house barefoot after an Israeli airstrike nearby shattered glass and spewed shrapnel.
The family, and a group of neighbors who also fled, scooped up all the young children but in the chaotic escape a one-year-old was dropped, breaking his leg.
