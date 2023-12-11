Israeli airstrikes killed 61% civilians, finds study; Gaza's death toll rises to 18,000
Israeli forces are fighting to consolidate their control of northern Gaza, also bombing the Shejaiya district of Gaza City, while also conducting airstrikes on Rafah, a town on the southern border with Egypt where the Israeli army has told people in Gaza to take shelter.
Israel's incessant aerial bombing campaign on Palestine's Gaza since 8 October has killed over 17,000 people. A recent study conducted by Israel has shown that of them, a whopping 60% were civilians. This study comes at a time, when Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel has been facing severe heat from international leaders for the civilian death caused by the Israeli airstrikes and ground offensive in the name of ‘eliminating’ Hamas fighters.