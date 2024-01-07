Israeli airstrikes kill 2 more journalists in Gaza; Al Jazeera bureau chief loses son 2 months after death of wife
Wael al-Dahdouh, the Gaza bureau chief for Al Jazeera, lost his son, Hamza Wael Dahdouh, in the Israeli airstrike. This comes after al-Dahdouh had already lost his wife, son, daughter, and grandson to a previous airstrike.
Israel-Hamas war: The Gaza health ministry has informed that two more journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike while they were travelling in a car. The death toll of journalists in this war waged by Israel on Gaza was calculated at 77 till 31 December 2023.
