Israeli war planes hit several apartment blocks in the heart of Gaza City in predawn strikes that killed at least 36 people and buried Palestinian families beneath the rubble, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would press its military campaign there.

The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on the bombing of the residential buildings.

Palestinian first responders could be seen in central Gaza City pulling bodies from the rubble as they searched for survivors, in what was likely the single deadliest strike since the conflict began Monday, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. Witnesses said the airstrikes came without warning at around 3:30 a.m. local time.

Also overnight, the Hamas militant group fired scores of rockets toward Tel Aviv, causing no injuries.

The attacks come as the U.S. and regional powers push for a cease-fire, as civilian casualties continue to mount. Washington dispatched a senior diplomat to Israel to press the effort, and the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar are also working to end the hostilities.

In Gaza, 188 people, including 55 children and 33 women have been killed since Monday. In Israel, 11 people, including one child, have been killed. Israel says it has killed at least 75 Hamas militants. President Joe Biden called Mr. Netanyahu on Saturday to express his concerns about the mounting civilian death toll.

The U.N. Security Council will host an open meeting Sunday to discuss the conflict. Such sessions are often platforms for supporters of both sides to express their views, and the U.N. membership is widely critical of Israel’s actions.

In televised remarks Saturday evening, Mr. Netanyahu said he expected the fighting to continue, which he blamed on Hamas’s decision to launching rockets at Jerusalem on Monday.

“Israel has responded forcefully to these attacks and we will continue to respond forcefully until the security of our people is reinstated and restored," he said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Sunday with Hady Amr, the senior State Department official leading the U.S. mediation efforts, according to an Israeli Defense Ministry spokeswoman. Mr. Amr arrived in Israel on Friday to try to press an end to the fighting.

After aircraft struck the apartment blocks in Gaza City, screams could be heard from beneath the wreckage. Residents said the strike came without warning, unlike others in recent days, when Israeli officials called residents to warn them of an impending attack. According to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, at least 36 people were killed in the strike and at least 60 others were injured.

Afterward, survivors walked to the nearby Al-Shifa Hospital, where medics tended to the wounded, including children. One medic cleaned blood from the toes of a child, video footage from the hospital showed, as ambulances arrived carrying more wounded people.

“It feels strange, just days ago I would be sitting on my balcony looking at the houses of my brothers," said Adly Kolak, a resident who survived the bombing.

“We’re innocent people. We have no connection with any party or organization. We’re just people sitting in our houses," he added.

The Sunday morning attack follows an Israeli airstrike on a house in a refugee camp in Gaza that killed at least 10 people, as international criticism of Israel’s campaign continues to mount.

Israel’s military didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes.

Separately, international relief agency Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, said that Israeli bombing had damaged an affiliated clinic.

“The situation is terrifying," said MSF Coordinator in Gaza, Ayman Djaroucha.

Israel’s military said it had hit more than 650 targets since Monday, including through a large operation on Friday evening that saw air and ground forces target an underground tunnel system it said Hamas was using to maneuver.

On Saturday, Israel targeted a high-rise building housing Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, which the country said was also the location of Hamas’s Research and Development Unit. The Associated Press said it had no knowledge that Hamas was in the building and called on Israel to provide more information about its decision, which was condemned around the world.

Overnight, Israel said it targeted the home of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s political leader. It wasn’t clear if Mr. Sinwar or anyone else was in the building at the time.

Israeli military officials said they had made significant gains over the campaign, including destroying all of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket manufacturing sites. According to a senior Air Force general, there were 31 such sites and Israel believes the groups won’t be able to produce more rockets In the short term.

Before the latest conflict began, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad together had 13,000 rockets, and have fired more than 2300, according to senior Israeli military officials.

The bombing has forced an increasing number of Palestinians to flee their homes in Gaza, though residents say that the repeated bombardment of civilian neighborhoods means that they have nowhere safe to run.

Some 17,000 Palestinians that fled their homes in Gaza are now sheltering in 41 U.N. schools, raising concerns about crowding amid an outbreak of Covid-19, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

