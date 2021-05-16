Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 36 in Gaza as U.S. Pushes for Cease-Fire
- Israeli war planes hit several apartment blocks in Gaza City; Hamas fires scores of rockets toward Tel Aviv
Israeli war planes hit several apartment blocks in the heart of Gaza City in predawn strikes that killed at least 36 people and buried Palestinian families beneath the rubble, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would press its military campaign there.
The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on the bombing of the residential buildings.
