Israeli airstrikes target Syrian chemical-weapons systems
Summary
- Israel has used the chaos in Syria as an opportunity to seize a buffer zone with Syria and destroy strategic assets, afraid they could end up in rebel hands.
TEL AVIV—Israel said it had struck chemical-weapons caches and other missile and air-defense systems in Syria on Monday, taking advantage of the chaos there to destroy what it sees as dangerous assets that could fall into rebel hands.
