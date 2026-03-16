Israeli Army Advances in South Lebanon After Hezbollah Flare-Up

Israel is expanding its military presence across southern Lebanon following a surge in cross-border rocket attacks by Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces have moved into more than a dozen locations in Lebanon and are likely to deploy further, according to an Israeli official who requested anonymity to discuss military movements. The advance is meant to “strengthen a forward defensive posture” against Hezbollah, an Iranian ally, according to an IDF statement on Monday.

It is the latest escalation of what is now a major front of the war in the Middle East and a further indication that Israeli operations in Lebanon could outlast its fighting with Iran.

Hezbollah began firing rockets toward Israel in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes that kicked off the war more than two weeks ago. Subsequent Israeli air strikes in Lebanon have killed 850 people, according to the Lebanese government, and displaced hundreds of thousands. Parts of Beirut have been leveled.

According to Nadav Shoshani, an IDF spokesperson, Hezbollah attacks have recently intensified, with the group launching around a hundred rockets and drones toward Israel every day since late last week. Around a third of Israelis live within range of the weapons.

Hezbollah attacks have so far killed two IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Israel previously ordered the evacuation of all civilians south of the Litani River, suggesting it aimed to occupy a border area comprising some 10% of all Lebanese territory.

The IDF says it needs a physical presence in Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from resuming the kind of guided-missile attacks that hounded towns in Israel’s north during fighting tied to the war in Gaza.

Shoshani said hundreds of Hezbollah fighters were believed to be headed south of the Litani to engage IDF troops or mount cross-border attacks.

Asked if the Israeli positions in Lebanon would remain after the perceived threat is dealt with, Shoshani said, “TBD.”

With assistance from Dana Khraiche.

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