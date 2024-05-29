Israeli Army denies hitting Rafah tent amid global outcry: 'Efforts made to minimize casualties but...'
Under the global scrutiny for its operations in Rafah, the Israeli Army said the munition used by Israel to target the Hamas leaders in Rafah “alone could have ignited a fire of this size”. The statement came as “All eyes on Rafah” continued to trend on social media.
Days after the global outcry over Israel's operation in the Gazan city of Rafah on Sunday night, the Israel Defense Forces issued a statement saying that they launched "targeted strikes" in Rafah to eliminate two senior Hamas terrorists.