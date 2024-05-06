Israeli army tells 1,00,000 civilians to temporarily evacuate parts of Rafah; 10 things we know so far
The Israeli army has ordered 100,000 Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to begin evacuating
Ahead of planned operation in the southern Gaza, Israel has asked 1,00,000 Palestinians to evacuate eastern parts of Rafah. Israel has described Rafah as the last significant Hamas stronghold. The development comes a day after Hamas militants carried out a deadly rocket attack from the area that killed three Israeli soldiers.