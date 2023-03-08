Israeli army raid kills six Palestinians in West Bank2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- A spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, blamed Israel for ‘this dangerous escalation’, and alleged Israel of waging an ‘all-out war’.
- This camp has been a frequent target for Israeli operations against Palestinian militants.
Six Palestinians were killed during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
