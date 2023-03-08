Six Palestinians were killed during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister has stated that one of the individuals killed was responsible for killing two Israeli brothers the previous month in Hawara, which had resulted in a violent response from Jewish settlers. The settlers had rampaged through the town, causing significant damage, in what was considered one of the most severe incidents of its kind in years.

The recent raid by the Israeli army has drawn condemnation from various parts of the world. This camp has been a frequent target for Israeli operations against Palestinian militants.

During the raid, there were reports of heavy exchanges of gunfire, and videos on social media showed smoke billowing from a building, with helicopters flying over a long line of military vehicles.

The Israeli military has claimed that they used shoulder-launched missiles while pursuing a wanted man during the recent raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

The military has also alleged that local armed fighters shot at their troops from an ambulance during the operation.

חיסלנו את המחבל המתועב שרצח בדם קר את האחים הלל ויגל יניב ז"ל. אני משבח את כוחותינו ושולח איחולי החלמה לפצועים מקרב לוחמינו. אני מבטיח: מי שיפגע בנו - דמו בראשו. pic.twitter.com/W0SEml0ZDK — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 7, 2023

Speaking on the raid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video saying, Israeli forces had "eliminated the abominable terrorist who murdered (the brothers) in cold blood."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, blamed Israel for "this dangerous escalation", and alleged Israel of waging "all-out war".

This year, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have experienced a surge in violence between Israel and Palestine. According to reports, Israeli forces have killed at least 70 Palestinians, including both militants and civilians, while on the Israeli side, 13 people have been killed in attacks, all of whom were civilians, except for a paramilitary police officer. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a high number of casualties, with both sides continuing to blame each other for the violence.