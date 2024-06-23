Israeli army shoots Palestinian man, ties him to military jeep in Jabriyat; netizens flag ‘The Holocaust II’ | Watch

A viral video has shown Israeli army troops shooting and strapping him on the military bonnet in the West Bank city of Jenin in Gaza.

Livemint
First Published01:50 PM IST
People inspect the damage next to a building destroyed during Israeli bombardment at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on June 22, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
People inspect the damage next to a building destroyed during Israeli bombardment at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on June 22, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)(AFP)

Israeli army forces tied a wounded Palestinian man to a military vehicle during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in Gaza. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a military vehicle can be seen with a Palestinian man tied to its bonnet. Soon after receiving backlash over the viral video, the army on Sunday admitted that the soldiers had violated operational procedures, and an inquiry was initiated into the matter.

Also Read | Thousands of Israelis rally to mark to hostage’s birthday

The Palestinian was wounded during the incident in a counterterrorism operation launched to apprehend wanted suspects, said the army in its statement. The suspect, who was injured during the exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hamas militants, was apprehended and “was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle,” the army said in a statement, reported AP.

Also Read | Israeli military says Hamas can’t be destroyed, escalating feud with Netanyahu

"In violation of orders and the standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle," the statement said.

"The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values of the IDF (military). The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly," the military said, adding that the wounded man was transferred to the Palestinian Red Crescent for treatment.

Also Read | Gen Z Palestinians see door slamming shut on coexistence with Israel

Viral video sparks social media outrage

The video sparked massive outrage on social media, with several social media users declaring the Israeli Army a “Nazi”. Many termed the ongoing atrocities on Palestinians amid Israel's war against Gaza as another episode of the Holocaust.

“Human shield, just a typical behaviour of a moral army nothing else,” commented an X user.

“Nazis,” wrote another user on X.

“That sorry, but that just doesn’t seem right. What happened to the humanitarian part of this fight? It’s like it was thrown out the window,” read another comment on the post with viral video.

“The Holocaust II,” wrote another user.

Also Read | Prominent Senate Democrat Calls Netanyahu Invitation to Address Congress a Mistake

“They must have been kind this morning , usually they tie them to the back of the jeeps and drag them along the ground,” wrote another user on X.

“Isarhell supporters Glorifying these acts will forever be remembered as the ones who were against Humanity, supported the raping of innocent women, and the killing of children,” wrote another user.

Israel Army operation in Gaza's West Bank

Jenin has long been a stronghold for Palestinian militant groups, and the Israeli army routinely carries out raids in the city and adjacent refugee camp.

Violence in the West Bank, which had already surged before the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, has only escalated since.

Nearly 550 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war broke out in October last year, reported AFP, citing Palestinian officials.

Israeli Army's operation in West Bank existed before the October 7 attack and has only escalated since the Hamas attack. Since October, attacks by Palestinians have killed around 14 Israelis in the West Bank.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldIsraeli army shoots Palestinian man, ties him to military jeep in Jabriyat; netizens flag ‘The Holocaust II’ | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,710.00218.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-146.00
    Delhi
    74,637.00-73.00
    Kolkata
    74,128.00-728.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.03
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue