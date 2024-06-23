A viral video has shown Israeli army troops shooting and strapping him on the military bonnet in the West Bank city of Jenin in Gaza.

Israeli army forces tied a wounded Palestinian man to a military vehicle during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in Gaza. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a military vehicle can be seen with a Palestinian man tied to its bonnet. Soon after receiving backlash over the viral video, the army on Sunday admitted that the soldiers had violated operational procedures, and an inquiry was initiated into the matter.

The Palestinian was wounded during the incident in a counterterrorism operation launched to apprehend wanted suspects, said the army in its statement. The suspect, who was injured during the exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hamas militants, was apprehended and “was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle," the army said in a statement, reported AP.

"In violation of orders and the standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle," the statement said.

"The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values of the IDF (military). The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly," the military said, adding that the wounded man was transferred to the Palestinian Red Crescent for treatment.

Viral video sparks social media outrage The video sparked massive outrage on social media, with several social media users declaring the Israeli Army a “Nazi". Many termed the ongoing atrocities on Palestinians amid Israel's war against Gaza as another episode of the Holocaust.

"Human shield, just a typical behaviour of a moral army nothing else," commented an X user.

“Nazis," wrote another user on X.

“That sorry, but that just doesn’t seem right. What happened to the humanitarian part of this fight? It’s like it was thrown out the window," read another comment on the post with viral video.

"The Holocaust II," wrote another user.

“They must have been kind this morning , usually they tie them to the back of the jeeps and drag them along the ground," wrote another user on X.

“Isarhell supporters Glorifying these acts will forever be remembered as the ones who were against Humanity, supported the raping of innocent women, and the killing of children," wrote another user.

Israel Army operation in Gaza's West Bank Jenin has long been a stronghold for Palestinian militant groups, and the Israeli army routinely carries out raids in the city and adjacent refugee camp.

Violence in the West Bank, which had already surged before the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, has only escalated since.

Nearly 550 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war broke out in October last year, reported AFP, citing Palestinian officials.

Israeli Army's operation in West Bank existed before the October 7 attack and has only escalated since the Hamas attack. Since October, attacks by Palestinians have killed around 14 Israelis in the West Bank.

