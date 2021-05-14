Israel’s ground forces fired artillery into the Hamas-run Gaza Strip early Friday after a blistering four-day air assault failed to quell militant rocket attacks, sweeping aside international appeals for de-escalation and possibly preparing for an assault by troops.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been warning that an extended campaign was in the offing. The decision to escalate with heavy aircraft, tank and artillery fire came at a uniquely sensitive time, as Israel grappled with the worst outbreak in years of violence between Arabs and Jews inside its borders. The military said it hadn’t sent troops into Gaza.

The death toll and devastation from the fighting mounted. More than 100 Palestinians and nine Israelis have died, with hundreds of buildings damaged or in ruins. An envoy from Egypt, which traditionally has been involved in ending Israel-Gaza violence, arrived Thursday to talk to both sides as part of a broader international peace effort.

“I said that we will exact a very heavy price from Hamas," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook, referring to the militant group. “We are doing so and will continue to do so with great force. The last word hasn’t been said and this campaign will continue as long as necessary."

Trouble loomed on other fronts as well, after three rockets launched from Lebanon crashed into the Mediterranean off Israel’s northern coast late Thursday, raising the specter of a second battleground with Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

Authorizations have been granted for the call up of 9,000 more reservists as Israel considers scenarios including a possible ground incursion.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on the conflict for Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden has defended the Israeli government’s response to Palestinian rocket barrages, saying he has not seen a “significant overreaction."

Israel struck over 150 targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight to destroy kilometers of underground tunnels dug by Hamas, Israel’s military said. It said 160 warplanes dropped 450 bombs in the densely populated and impoverished coastal territory that’s seen repeated skirmishes and full-blown wars since Hamas took control in 2007. Militants had fired more than 2,000 rockets at Israel in three days, the Foreign Ministry said.

The current round has roots in tensions that have been festering since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in April. Israeli restrictions on gathering at a traditional Ramadan meeting place outside Jerusalem’s Old City touched off the unrest, but after they were lifted, protests were rekindled by the threatened evictions of Palestinians from longtime homes in the eastern sector of the city that Israel captured from Jordan in 1967. The Palestinians and much of the international community consider East Jerusalem occupied territory.

The fighting erupted as rivals of Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, were trying to form a government to unseat him. He was handed a lifeline when a crucial prospective partner pulled out of coalition negotiations Thursday, citing the clashes.

The conflict has also spilled over into communal turmoil inside Israel, where decades of pent-up grievances and nationalism have exploded into rampages by Arabs and Jews. Border police reservists were called up to reinforce police in mixed Arab-Jewish towns, but rampages resumed in multiple areas late Thursday.

