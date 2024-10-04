Israeli bombardment targets expected Hezbollah successor in Beirut
Stephen Kalin , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Summary
- Israel aimed at Hashim Safieddine, a cousin of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the war in Lebanon expands.
BEIRUT—Israel targeted Hezbollah’s likely successor to slain leader Hassan Nasrallah with heavy airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, as it continues to try to dismantle the Lebanese militant group’s leadership structure.
