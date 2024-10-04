Israeli bombardment targets expected Hezbollah successor in Beirut

BEIRUT—Israel targeted Hezbollah’s likely successor to slain leader Hassan Nasrallah with heavy airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, as it continues to try to dismantle the Lebanese militant group’s leadership structure.

The attempt on Hashim Safieddine was the latest in a series of aggressive Israeli attacks on the group, including an intelligence operation that caused thousands of electronic devices carried by Hezbollah to explode at roughly the same time, an airstrike that killed most of the leadership of the group’s elite Radwan force, and an air campaign that has hit more than 3,000 targets across Lebanon.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Safieddine had been killed.

Israel on Friday hit Beirut’s southern suburbs with a number of intense airstrikes causing large explosions that leveled several buildings in the Lebanese capital. Swaths of the capital were shaken by the blasts, and large plumes of smoke billowed toward the night sky from raging fires on the ground.

The Israeli military had warned residents overnight to evacuate specific buildings, days after much of the population fled following the massive strike that killed Nasrallah. It wasn’t clear which of the attacks were aimed at Hezbollah leadership.

Safieddine is Nasrallah’s cousin and has long been considered his likely successor. He was born in 1964 and spent years in the top ranks of the Lebanese militant group and was often viewed as Hezbollah’s number two, even if not technically reflected on organization charts.

Safieddine has led Hezbollah’s executive council, which manages many of the group’s social and political activities, and developed strong ties with Iran, completing religious studies there and maintaining relations with senior Iranian officials. His son is married to the daughter of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military leader who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, say analysts who track the group, including Lina Khatib, an associate fellow at Chatham House, an international affairs institute in London.

The U.S. under the Trump administration in 2017 added Safieddine to its specially designated terrorist list.

Hanin Ghaddar, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a think tank, said the strike against Safieddine signals that Israel is determined to continue operations to eliminate Hezbollah’s leadership.

“This drastically adds to Hezbollah’s humiliation within its community, and further erodes the trust between its ranks," Ghaddar said. “It also means that Israel won’t stop or even shift gears after Nasrallah’s assassination."

More than 1,000 people have been killed since Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah in September, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli military on Thursday urged civilians in more than 20 towns and villages across southern Lebanon to leave their homes, expanding on its evacuation warnings in the country as it intensifies its campaign to push militant group Hezbollah back from its border. For the first time, some of the areas it identified for evacuation were north of the Litani River, the northern limit of a border zone established by the United Nations after the 2006 war.

The military called on residents to move north of the Awali River, roughly halfway between the Israeli border and Beirut, for their own safety. It comes after Israel sent troops into Lebanon in a ground operation targeting Hezbollah that began earlier this week.

The evacuation announcement in southern Lebanon, along with a strike in central Beirut near the country’s Parliament on Thursday, raised concerns that Israel could widen its campaign, a move that would likely further destabilize Lebanon. Lebanon is scrambling to cope with hundreds of thousands of displaced people after Israel launched 3,000 airstrikes in recent weeks.

An expansion of the ground war could also pose risks for Israel, which has struggled militarily against Hezbollah in two previous invasions of Lebanon. The military on Thursday said another Israeli soldier had died in combat in Lebanon, bringing the death toll of Israeli soldiers in the ground offensive to nine.

Hezbollah launched about 230 projectiles toward Israel on Thursday, according to the Israeli military, with some intercepted and others crashing. The military said it shot down an aerial drone near Tel Aviv after a pair of drones were detected over the Mediterranean near Israel’s largest city. A second drone crashed, the military said.

A strike in Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood early Thursday killed at least six people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Witnesses said there were strikes on two different apartments on the same floor of a building shortly after midnight on Thursday. The Israeli military said that the air force targeted 15 Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including what it said were intelligence operatives and weapons sites.

The Bachoura strike was the second time that Israel had struck within the city limits of the Lebanese capital since it escalated its campaign against Hezbollah and other militant groups in Lebanon. Most of its other airstrikes have targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting what Israel says are Hezbollah facilities.

Hezbollah’s main backer, Iran, launched a ballistic-missile attack on Israel on Tuesday that it said was retaliation in part for the killing of Nasrallah.

Israel says its air and ground offensive on Lebanon is intended to roll back Hezbollah’s presence along the country’s shared border to return tens of thousands of residents of northern Israel to their homes after a year in which they have been uprooted by the militant group’s attacks.

“Returning the residents means destroying the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah has built near the border," Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said Thursday. “The damage to Hezbollah in all sectors—Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon—will continue."

Both Israel and Hezbollah have said they have engaged in close fighting in southern Lebanon since Israeli forces breached the border earlier this week. Israel’s announcement of a ninth death in its ground offensive points to the dangers of engaging Hezbollah on terrain where the militia group has twice fought the Israeli military to a standstill in recent decades.

The war has displaced more than 340,000 people in Lebanon since last year, according to data from the United Nations’ migration organization. Thirty-seven people were killed in attacks across Lebanon on Thursday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. More than 1,000 people were killed in less than two weeks after Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah in September, it said.

Israeli officials have said in the past that they want Hezbollah to pull its forces north of the Litani River, a waterway that is roughly 18 miles north of the Israeli border and within 8 miles of the boundary at its closest point. The latest evacuation notices urge Lebanese civilians to move even farther north past the Awali River, within 20 miles of Beirut. The notices on Thursday followed a series of other statements calling on residents of other towns in the south to leave for their safety.

“There’s really nothing but questions about what the Israelis’ aims are in Lebanon," said Sam Heller, a Beirut-based security analyst with Century International, a policy institute based in New York. “There’s very little clarity about how far they intend to go."

An Israeli military spokesman said this week that Israel doesn’t plan to send forces to Beirut or to cities in southern Lebanon. Among the towns included in the notices on Tuesday was Nabatieh, a large community within 8 miles of the Israeli border.

Write to Stephen Kalin at stephen.kalin@wsj.com and Rory Jones at Rory.Jones@wsj.com