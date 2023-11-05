Israel-Hamas war: Israel bombarded of Gaza's Al-Maghazi camp on Saturday night which killed large number of people and injured others. Maghazi is located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip. As per the Hamas-run Health Ministry, more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip," health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement as reported by AFP. While Palestinian news agency WAFA said 51 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza's Maghazi camp.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas War Day 30: Over 50 killed in Gaza camp, Arab leaders push for ceasefire, Blinken says counterproductive In a statement released on Telegram, Hamas claimed that Israel had "directly" struck civilian homes, noting that women and children made up the majority of the fatalities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Israeli military spokesperson said they were looking into whether the Israel Defense Forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.

Also Read: Jewish woman stabbed, 'swastika' drawn at her house in France as Israel-Gaza war intensifies Israel has maintained that it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the militants of using residents as human shields. In a video released by Israel Defence force, showed Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which it says has killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians. More than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates Gaza on the other hand has been transformed into an apocalyptic battleground by air strikes and ground assaults after Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas. According to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, Israeli bombings and the escalating military campaign have claimed the lives of over 9,480 Gazans, the majority of whom were women and children.

People take part in a 'Palestine Solidarity' march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. (Image: AFP)

Meanwhile, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul and Washington on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault against Hamas. Protesters held "Freedom for Palestine" placards and chanted "ceasefire now" and "in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Demonstrators march in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.