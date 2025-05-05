Israeli Cabinet approves plan to capture entire Gaza and hold territories

Israeli Cabinet ministers on Monday approved plans to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain in the territory for an unspecified amount of time, news agency Associated Press reported citing officials.

The plan, that would be implemented gradually, is likely to bring fierce international opposition.

The new plan, approved in an early morning vote on Monday, hours after the Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve troops. It would help Israel in vastly expanding operations in the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s new plan included “capturing of the strip and the holding of territories,” the report quoted officials as saying.

According to the APreport, the plan is aimed at defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held in Gaza. It would also push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, what would likely exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

After the collapse of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in mid-March, Tel Aviv unleashed fierce attacks on the Gaza territory, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

Israel has also stopped all humanitarian aid, including food, fuel and water, into the Gaza.

Israel building up pressure on Hamas The new plan would also seek to prevent the militant Hamas group from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel said strengthens the group's rule in Gaza.

It also accused Hamas of keeping the aid for itself to bolsters its capabilities.

According to the AP report, Israel was in touch with several nations about US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and relocate its population.

The proposal, which Israel called “voluntary emigration" has sparked condemnations from its allies in Europe and the Arab world.

Missile from Yemen halts flights in Israel A missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel's main international airport on Sunday after its impact near an access road caused panic among passengers Advertisement

Israel's army said it was the first time a missile struck the airport grounds since the war in Gaza began.